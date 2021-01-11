PDM in Malakand: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says PM Imran Khan's team is 'incompetent' and 'corrupt'

MALAKAND: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's team is "incompetent and corrupt".

He made the comments on Monday while addressing a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) gathering in Malakand. The political gathering is also being attended by JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and PML-N's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter chief Amir Muqam.

Bilawal said the people of Malakand chased away terrorists from our soil. “We remember who stood by you and who sided with the terrorists. We are proud that you wave the Pakistan flag here. You stood with the Pakistan Army and defeated the terrorists.”

Bilawal also slammed the incumbent premier for calling the protesting families of the Machh massacre victims "blackmailers".

"What kind of justice is this? Instead of going to the victims, the prime minister called them to him."

Speaking of the problems the country's middle-class and poor segments were facing, the PPP chief said Pakistan's inflation was the highest in the entire region. "We're fighting historical poverty and inflation. This is the Naya Pakistan," he said.

Bilawal said PM Imran Khan's team consists of incompetent and corrupt individuals. "Each citizen of Malakand has only one demand and that is for the 'selected' to go. These 'tabdeeli' peddlers are frauds.."

All promises he and his party had made to the people were fulfilled, he said, adding that his grandfather, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had promised to abolish the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) system and made good on it.

The PPP boss vowed to collectively work to similarly end the regime of "selected puppet" premier — Imran Khan.

Pakistan's youth pin hopes on Maryam Nawaz

In his address, Muqam said Pakistan's youth have pinned their hopes of a better future on PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is "synonym of lies and hypocrisy" who shifts blame of his incompetence to Opposition leaders. "People are tired of Imran Khan," he said, adding that the incumbent premier had "destroyed Pakistan".

Muqam underlined that the people of Malakand raised Pakistan's flag high after fighting terrorists, adding that it was unfortunate that the "tyrannical" PM Imran Khan did not visit the Machh massacre victims at the time he was supposed to.

"This incompetent [man] has made Pakistan extremely indebted to other countries and international organisations," he said. The PML-N leader added that the lives of the poor people were becoming challenging day by day due to the rising inflation.

Muqam said the "inflation" had plunged the country into "darkness" and criticised the premier for Saturday's power breakdown, saying that he could not generate electricity himself nor run the power system established by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

"At least show the accountability of the foreign-funding case," Muqam demanded. "The one who lies the most in this government is promoted and rewarded."