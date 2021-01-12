United States releases millions of coronaviurs vaccine doses

Representational Image. Photo: File/Geo.tv

US govt says it is releasing millions of coronavirus vaccines doses that it had been holding back for second shots

The govt urges states to include more and more people, above age 65 or those with chronic health conditions, in the vaccine drive

Biden administration says it will further speed up vaccination process once it forms govt

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it is releasing millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses it had been holding back for second shots and urged states to offer them to all Americans over age 65 or with chronic health conditions.

US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said during a news briefing that the US pace of inoculations has risen to 700,000 shots per day and is expected to rise to 1 million per day within a week to 10 days.

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden's spokesman said that Biden, who takes office next week, would accelerate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and jump-start lagging inoculations by releasing more doses.

Read more: US President-elect Joe Biden gets coronavirus vaccine

Most states prioritized health-care workers and nursing home staff and residents for their first deliveries of the COVID-19 vaccines which began last month, following recommendations from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The process of inoculating those groups has been slow due partly to the complexity of giving them the vaccines.

CDC head Dr Robert Redfield said on Tuesday that he "strongly recommends" that vaccines be made available to people over 65 and those younger than 65 who have other chronic health conditions.



The CDC last week made clear that states can move on to the next priority group - people older than 75 and essential workers - without finishing the first round of inoculations, but fewer than 20 states have done so. A handful of states including Texas, Florida and Georgia have started giving shots to people over 65. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander and Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Rebecca Spalding, Carl O'Donnell and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Alison Williams and Jonathan Oatis)

Related: US reports coronavirus cases in two gorillas in San Diego Zoo