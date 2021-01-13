Punjab University issues online admission schedule for annual exam 2021

The old campus of Punjab University.

All affiliated colleges and private candidates can submit admission forms online only

LAHORE: The Punjab University (PU) on Tuesday issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Science / Arts Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

A PU spokesperson said that all affiliated colleges and private candidates could submit admission forms online only and no admission form would be accepted by hand or by post.

The candidates having compartment in BA/BSc are also eligible to submit their admission forms online as per schedule issued.

All those candidates who are appearing in the Associate Degree in Science / Arts Part-I annual exam 2020 shall be eligible to appear in the Associate Degree in Science / Arts Part-II annual exam 2021, without waiting for the results of Part-I 2020 exams.

The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-I annual exam 2021 for regular candidates is 25 Jan to 10 Feb with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 11 Feb to 17 Feb.

Similarly, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science / Arts Part-I annual exam 2021 for late college / private candidates / improve division / additional subjects are 12 Jan to 29 Jan with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 30 Jan to 10 Feb, 2021.

Furthermore, the last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-II annual examination 2021 for regular/ late college / private candidates / improve division and additional subjects candidates is 12 Jan to 25 Jan with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 26 Jan to 02 Feb.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary exam 2020 are eligible to appear in annual exam 2021, in lieu of supplementary exam 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19).