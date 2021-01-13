PM Imran Khan refuses resignation of SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Tabish Gauhar back at work as SAPM on Power

He had resigned via WhatsApp last week

The prime minister's aide had adopted a tough stance on the government's negotiations with the IPPs, sources had said

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused the resignation of his special assistant on power Tabish Gauhar.



Gauhar had resigned last week via WhatsApp after being appointed a couple of months ago.



But is now back at work after his meeting with PM Khan on Tuesday.

It had been reported that one of the reasons for Gauhar's resignation was his tough position on the government's negotiations with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).



Read more: SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources

In the meeting, the prime minister refused to accept his resignation, assuring Gauhar of his full support against the power sector's unscrupulous elements, The News reported.

The premier extended his all-out support to Gauhar to revamp the power sector through reforms.

Gauhar told The News he resigned last week due to personal reasons.

He said he will "InshaAllah, continue to do his best in this public service role without fear or favour for as long as the PM wishes".

Sources, however, Gauhar's return may upset those who resisted the power reforms he is interested in making.