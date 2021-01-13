Killers of cop martyred in attack on polio team in Karak arrested: KP police chief

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

PESHAWAR: The killers of the policeman performing duty for the polio team in Karak have been arrested, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi confirmed.

A day earlier, unidentified motorcyclists opened fire and martyred a policeman deployed for the security of a polio team in KP's Karak Tuesday.

The police said an anti-polio team was vaccinating children in the area when they were attacked. The polio immunization drive had been stopped after the attack.

The martyred police constable was identified as Junaidullah, a resident of Mianki. Junaidullah belonged to the Frontier Reserve Police.

He said the DIG had been contacted regarding the attack in Karak, and the case had been successfully traced.

KP will soon become a polio-free province, the KP IGP vowed, adding that all required security arrangements have been made to conduct the week-long anti-polio campaign in a peaceful manner in the whole province.

'Law and order better after Fata merged with KP'

The law and order situation improved following the merger of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas with KP, the IG said.

He called the merger a "major achievement" in a media talk at the Peshawar Press Club, The News reported Wednesday.

He listed the elimination of terrorism and narcotics and the merger of erstwhile Fata with KP as some of the major challenges.



But said the security situation is now "much better".

Dr Abbasi was appointed as the KP IG last year in January.

Police reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The KP police chief said the reforms process had been initiated in police on a fast-track basis under which powers were delegated to the station house officers.

“We believe in delivery to the people, and steps have been taken to ensure their protection and safety,” the IG said.

The top cop also said that more than 854 police personnel had been suspended while Rs20 million had been given as a reward to the police. He made it clear that if anyone made a mistake, they will be punished accordingly.

'Police empowered in tribal regions'

Dr Abbasi said the police had been empowered in tribal regions, adding that various steps have been taken to improve capacity building of the Levies and Khassadar forces.