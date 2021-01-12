Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in KP’s Karak

Unidentified motorcyclists attack security team of polio workers in Karak.

Policeman martyred in attack.



Levies officer injured in second attack on security team of polio workers in Upper Dir



KARAK: Unidentified motorcyclists opened fire and martyred a policeman deployed for the security of a polio team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak Tuesday.

The police said an anti-polio team was vaccinating children in the area when they were attacked. The polio immunization drive has been stopped after the attack.

The martyred police constable was identified as Junaidullah, a resident of Mianki. Junaidullah belonged to the Frontier Reserve Police.

A Levies officer was injured in another attack on the security team of polio workers in a village near Sheringal, an administrative unit of Upper Dir district.

Pakistan's first polio drive of 2021



A resident of Kando attacked the security team of the polio team with sticks and stones during an anti-polio campaign.

Sources said the accused were arrested on the spot and handed over to Sheringal police.

Pakistan starts first polio vaccine campaign of 2021

Pakistan's first polio vaccination for 2021 started on January 11.

The national polio immunization drive will last for five days and aims to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five across Pakistan.

A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops will also be administered to children aged 6 to 59 months.