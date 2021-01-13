YouTube suspends US President Donald Trump for a week

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, after visiting the US-Mexico border wall in Harlingen, Texas, US, January 12, 2021. Photo: Reuters

YouTube gave Donald Trump a first strike

Strike given on video inciting violence

Donald Trump is already banned from Twitter and Facebook

WASHINGTON: After being banned from Twitter, Facebook and other social media outlets US President Donald Trump was banned for at least one week from YouTube, reported CNN.

The US media outlet reported that the platform could extend the ban after his channel earned a strike under YouTube’s policies.

“A recent video on Trump's channel had incited violence,” YouTube told CNN Business, adding that the video has now been removed from the platform.

The platform did not disclose what the video was about but said that it will review its decision after a one-week timeout.

Earlier, Donald Trump had been banned from multiple social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. YouTube was the only major social media platform that did not suspend the US president.

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.

"As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days—which may be extended," said the spokesperson.

YouTube also said it will be taking the extra step of disabling comments underneath videos on Trump's channel.

Under YouTube's policies, earning a second strike will result in a two-week suspension and three strikes will result in a permanent ban.