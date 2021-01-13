Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber seems to have baby fever, new snap suggests

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Singing sensation Justin Bieber seems to have a case of baby fever.

Taking to Instagram, the pop sensation has been sharing photos of himself with his wife Hailey Baldwin cuddling up to his infant nephew when vacationing with family in Hawaii.

Since returning to Los Angeles, he has been missing the little one and shared an adorable picture on Instagram, leaving fans swooning. 

"Miss my nephew," the caption read. 

Many were quick to say how Justin would become a good father judging the amount of love he is showering on the adorable baby. 

Take a look:



