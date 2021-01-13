Jessica Simpson sheds light on the ‘healing sounds’ within her home

Jessica Simpson recently opened up about the “most healing sound” she’s ever heard within her home.

The star shed light on it all during her interview with People magazine. There she was quoted saying, "When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound. It's contagious — my whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."

The author also went on to say that "family is everything to me" and "More than anything, I want to teach them morals and values and to keep them safe but not afraid."

During the course of her interview she also explained her secret to remaining grounded after a "busy day of taking care of everyone."

"I started journaling after I wrote my book. It gets my thoughts out and lets me face them on paper. I know I can't carry the weight of the world and all those thoughts all the time. After a busy day of taking care of everyone, this clears my mind so I can have a restful night of sleep."



