Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan agree to 'resolve global issues in line with int'l law': Qureshi

pakistan
Wednesday Jan 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 13, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • Foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan talk "atrocities against Muslim minorities and Islamophobia"
  • "Pakistan has close fraternal relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan," says FM Qureshi
  • Kashmiri people "grateful for the support of Turkey and Azerbaijan", he adds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan have agreed to "resolve all global issues in line with the international law", Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday.

Addressing a joint press conference with his counterparts from Turkey and Azerbaijan, Qureshi said the three leaders talked "atrocities against Muslim minorities and Islamophobia", as well as the promotion of education and culture.

"We agreed to resolve all global issues in accordance with international law," he added, underlining that Pakistan had close fraternal relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The foreign minister spoke of their discussions on cooperation between the three countries in trade, investment, and other areas, as well as rail, road, and air links.

Speaking of the peace and stability in the region, which he said all three countries wished for, Qureshi said the Kashmiri people were "grateful for the support of Turkey and Azerbaijan".

More to follow.

