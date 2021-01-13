Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp to replace 'Archive Chats' feature

A person opens the WhatsApp app on their smartphone. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • The new option, Read Later, will be available soon, says WABetainfo 
  • Read Later is a replacement for the existing "Archived Chats" feature
  • If users do not like the option and do not want to use it, they can disable it by going into WhatsApp’s settings

In a bid to improve its service, WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features. And this time, it has introduced a “Read Later” option in the new Beta update.

The new option, as explained by WABetainfo, is a replacement for the existing “Archived Chats” feature. 

“When a chat is added in your archive, the user doesn’t receive notifications from it because all archived chats will be automatically muted, in order to reduce interruptions,” it said.

A Read Later banner — to access the feature — will appear on the top of the app’s interface, according to a photo shared by WABetainfo.

Moreover, if users do not like the option and do not want to use it, then they will be able to disable it by going into WhatsApp’s settings.

However, WABetainfo said that the feature is under development and that it would be available soon. 

