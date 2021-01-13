Can't connect right now! retry
Gen Bajwa meets Machh massacre victims' families during Quetta visit

  • Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa interacts with a large gathering of the Hazara community
  • Gen Bajwa lauds garrison officers' preparedness, efforts in ensuring peace and stability in Balochistan
  • "Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country," says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the families of the Machh massacre victims during a visit to Quetta, the military's spokesperson said Wednesday.

According to a statement from the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the Pakistan Army chief was in Quetta for a day-long visit, where he was given a detailed security brief at the HQ Southern Command.

Gen Bajwa also interacted with a large gathering of the Hazara community.

"At HQ Southern Command, COAS was apprised about prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along Pakistan-Afghan and Pakistan-Iran Border," the statement added.

"The COAS also spent time with the bereaved families of Machh incident victims and shared their grief. [Gen Bajwa] assured them that perpetrators of this heinous incident shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste."

In an address later, the Pakistan Army chief lauded the garrison officers' preparedness and efforts in ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved.

"Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential," he said. "Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country."

"The disruptive efforts by hostile forces won't be allowed to succeed," Gen Bajwa emphasised. "Security, stability, and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued and ensured to the hilt," he added.

Gen Bajwa was received by Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali on arrival in Quetta.

