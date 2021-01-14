Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Anne Hathaway asks the world to stop calling her Anne

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

'The only person that calls me Anne is my mother,' said Anne Hathaway

American actor Anne Hathaway recently came forth and made a PSA about her name.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Les Miserables actor claimed that her name was not what the entire world had been using throughout the course of her career.

“Call me Annie, everybody. Everybody, call me Annie, please,” she said as she began to share an anecdote about a mistake that changed everything for her.

"When I was 14-years-old, I did a commercial and I had to get my SAG card. They asked me what my name to be...and so [Anne] seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, everyone would call me Anne," she went on to say.

"The only person that calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me...like really mad. Every time I step out in public and someone calls my name I think they're gonna yell at me,” she continued.

"The truth is nobody's comfortable calling me Anne, ever. It doesn't fit—I'm an Annie. People call me 'Ms. H,' people call me 'Hath,' so feel free to call me anything but Anne,” she added. 

