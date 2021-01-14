Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 14 2021
Fatima Bhutto 'proud' of 'Zindagi Tamasha' representing country at 2021 Oscars

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

Famed Pakistani writer Fatima Bhutto lauded Sarmad Khoosat’s film Zindagi Tamasha for representing the country at the 2021 Oscars.

Taking to Twitter, she penned a sweet note saying that Pakistan’s artists are "daring" and "fearless" when it comes to the content they produce.

"Pakistan’s greatest cultural strength isn’t our diversity (we are diverse), range (lots of it), or style (brimming with it). But that our artists are daring and fearless."

"I’m proud Zindagi Tamasha is representing us at the 2021 Oscars. The Academy is lucky to have this film."

While the movie is yet to be released in Pakistan, it has already garnered the praise of many.

Speaking about the selection, Khoosat had earlier shared about what the film meant to him. 

"All the heartache that Zindagi Tamasha gave me has somehow restored my faith in the power of art too: the sheer, almost physical power of art to make life imitate it. This announcement, for me, is a very bright light shining at the end of this dark tunnel of a year. I made this film in Pakistan and foremost, for Pakistan, for my people and the misfortune that my people have remained deprived of it weighs quite heavy on my artistic conscience," he.

"Some pride is slowly kicking in though and no matter how far we go with this official selection, Zindagi Tamasha will be representing all of us - our ‘Pakistan’. I feel honoured on behalf of my entire team and I am extremely grateful to the committee for finding it worthy enough."

