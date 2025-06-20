Veteran actor Ayesha Khan found dead in Karachi apartment

Veteran actress Ayesha Khan (late). — [email protected]/File

In a tragic incident, renowned actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

Confirming the report, police said that the body seemed to be around a week old, adding that the actress was living alone in the apartment.

The incident came to light when Ayesha’s neighbours informed her family about a foul smell emitting from her apartment. After being informed, police rushed to the scene and shifted her body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Later, her body was shifted from JPMC to Edhi Foundation's mortuary at Sohrab Goth. The police said that the post-mortem examination of Ayesha would be conducted at the request of her family.

The time and place of her funeral prayers will be announced later.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ayesha played memorable characters in some of the most iconic Pakistan Television plays like Afshan, Uroosa, Aanch, Bandhan and Shaam Se Pehle.

Born in 1948, Ayesha was the elder sister of actress Khalida Riasat.

One of her most memorable roles was in Afshan, in which she played a grieved woman whose husband and brother had to flee the country during the Partition due to safety reasons. She raises her child and her brother’s daughter Afshan as she waits for her husband’s return.

Commenting on her demise, Arts Council of Pakistan President Ahmed Shah said she acted for more than 50 years and her death was a great loss for the drama scene of the country.