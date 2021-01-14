Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Ahsan Iqbal says GB polls 'replay of 2018 rigged elections'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 14, 2021

PML-N's secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File/Geo.tv 

  • Ahsan Iqbal says 2018 elections were "rigged and selected leaders were imposed on the nation"
  • Says Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020 were "replay of 2018 rigged election"
  • Past governments violated the dignity of the vote, because of which "half of the country is already lost"

PML-N's secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the General Elections of 2018 were carried out on an "experimental basis" after which "selected leaders were imposed on the nation through the process of rigging."

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore, during which he also said that the Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020 were a "replay of the 2018 rigged elections."

Read more: Accountability court indicts PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in corruption case

"The nation is asking [lawmakers] to respect their votes," Ahsan Iqbal said. "Countries that do not respect people's mandate put their integrity at stake."

PML-N's secretary-general said that past governments had violated the dignity of the vote, and as a result, "half of the country is already lost."


More From Pakistan:

Security forces kill two terrorists in separate North Waziristan operations

Security forces kill two terrorists in separate North Waziristan operations
Murad Raas says Punjab schools will be closed at once if need be amid coronavirus

Murad Raas says Punjab schools will be closed at once if need be amid coronavirus
Sindh's coronavirus deaths, cases decline

Sindh's coronavirus deaths, cases decline
Shafqat Mehmood says ministers to review coronavirus situation before schools reopen

Shafqat Mehmood says ministers to review coronavirus situation before schools reopen
WATCH: Karachi robbers escape on stolen motorbike in just 8 seconds

WATCH: Karachi robbers escape on stolen motorbike in just 8 seconds
Tangwani man kills wife on first night of marriage over suspicion of 'illicit relationship'

Tangwani man kills wife on first night of marriage over suspicion of 'illicit relationship'
Karachi's temperature goes up, expected to increase further in coming days

Karachi's temperature goes up, expected to increase further in coming days
Petitioner in case against Shahbaz Gill 'falsified documents'

Petitioner in case against Shahbaz Gill 'falsified documents'
Senate elections: SC asks govt to clarify what the law says about the voting procedure

Senate elections: SC asks govt to clarify what the law says about the voting procedure
Pak Army soldier martyred as India resorts to unprovoked fire at LoC: ISPR

Pak Army soldier martyred as India resorts to unprovoked fire at LoC: ISPR
Ogra refutes reports of recommending increase in petrol prices

Ogra refutes reports of recommending increase in petrol prices
Nadeem Afzal Chan decides not to withdraw resignation under any circumstances: sources

Nadeem Afzal Chan decides not to withdraw resignation under any circumstances: sources

Latest

view all