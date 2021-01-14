Ahsan Iqbal says GB polls 'replay of 2018 rigged elections'

PML-N's secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File/Geo.tv

Ahsan Iqbal says 2018 elections were "rigged and selected leaders were imposed on the nation"

Says Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020 were "replay of 2018 rigged election"

Past governments violated the dignity of the vote, because of which "half of the country is already lost"

PML-N's secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that the General Elections of 2018 were carried out on an "experimental basis" after which "selected leaders were imposed on the nation through the process of rigging."

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore, during which he also said that the Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020 were a "replay of the 2018 rigged elections."

"The nation is asking [lawmakers] to respect their votes," Ahsan Iqbal said. "Countries that do not respect people's mandate put their integrity at stake."

PML-N's secretary-general said that past governments had violated the dignity of the vote, and as a result, "half of the country is already lost."





