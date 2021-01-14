Tangwani man kills wife on first night of marriage over suspicion of 'illicit relationship'

Geo.tv/Illustrations/Files

SUKKUR: A man allegedly killed his wife on the first night of their marriage here in the Tangwani town of Sindh's Kashmore-Kandhkot district over suspicions of her being in an "illicit relationship", it emerged on Thursday.

Nooruddin Tanghwani — the suspect and a resident of Saifal Nidvani village in the Kashmore-Kandhkot district — shot dead Shabbira, his newly-wed wife, whom he had married Wednesday, the reports indicated.

It was alleged that Tanghwani allegedly murdered Shabbira because he thought she was involved in a 'haram', or unlawful, relationship with another man. However, the suspect managed to escape arrest and fled before he could be apprehended.

The Jamal police station shifted the body to the local hospital for relevant procedures, saying they were conducting raids to search for and arrest the suspect.