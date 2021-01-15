Coronavirus: LHC moved against reopening of educational institutions

A student wears a protective mask maintaining safe distance along with others before entering a class after the government allowed reopening of schools from grade six to eight amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan September 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Petition seeks to stop educational institutions from reopening

Petition urges LHC to direct govt to ensure safety measures

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a restrain order against the reopening of education institutions across the country amid a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, The News reported on Friday.

The petition, filed by advocate Syed Faisal Miran, argues that the second wave was proving to be more lethal yet the government has decided to reopen education institutions in phases from January 18, putting lives in danger.

The plea requests the high court to restrain the federal government from reopening schools without taking proper measures to safeguard pupils against the highly contagious disease that has taken over thousands of lives across the country so far.

On January 4, Mehmood had said that the government will make no compromise on children's health and another meeting will be held to review the latest coronavirus situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood will chair a meeting of health and education ministers today to review the latest situation of the coronavirus in the country before the reopening of schools.

The health authorities will brief the ministers about the current COVID-19 prevalence and give their advice regarding the resumption of in-person learning at educational institutes.