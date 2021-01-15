Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: LHC moved against reopening of educational institutions

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

A student wears a protective mask maintaining safe distance along with others before entering a class after the government allowed reopening of schools from grade six to eight amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Peshawar, Pakistan September 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
  • Petition seeks to stop educational institutions from reopening
  • Petition urges LHC to direct govt to ensure safety measures

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking a restrain order against the reopening of education institutions across the country amid a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, The News reported on Friday.

The petition, filed by advocate Syed Faisal Miran, argues that the second wave was proving to be more lethal yet the government has decided to reopen education institutions in phases from January 18, putting lives in danger. 

The plea requests the high court to restrain the federal government from reopening schools without taking proper measures to safeguard pupils against the highly contagious disease that has taken over thousands of lives across the country so far.

Read more: Schools may be allowed to reopen from Jan 25: report

On January 4, Mehmood had said that the government will make no compromise on children's health and another meeting will be held to review the latest coronavirus situation in the country.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood will chair a meeting of health and education ministers today to review the latest situation of the coronavirus in the country before the reopening of schools.

The health authorities will brief the ministers about the current COVID-19 prevalence and give their advice regarding the resumption of in-person learning at educational institutes.

More From Pakistan:

PTI foreign funding case: Check records of two US companies, ECP told

PTI foreign funding case: Check records of two US companies, ECP told
Coronavirus: China stops PIA flight operations for 3 weeks

Coronavirus: China stops PIA flight operations for 3 weeks
Reopening of schools: Shafqat Mehmood to chair meeting to review COVID-19 situation today

Reopening of schools: Shafqat Mehmood to chair meeting to review COVID-19 situation today
Pakistan plans to revive stalled IMF loan programme by increasing its power tariff

Pakistan plans to revive stalled IMF loan programme by increasing its power tariff
Karachi weather alert: City to experience cold, dry weather on Friday

Karachi weather alert: City to experience cold, dry weather on Friday
Public Accounts Committee orders full probe into Broadsheet scandal

Public Accounts Committee orders full probe into Broadsheet scandal
Security forces kill two terrorists in separate North Waziristan operations

Security forces kill two terrorists in separate North Waziristan operations
Murad Raas says Punjab schools will be closed at once if need be amid coronavirus

Murad Raas says Punjab schools will be closed at once if need be amid coronavirus
Sindh's coronavirus deaths, cases decline

Sindh's coronavirus deaths, cases decline
Shafqat Mehmood says ministers to review coronavirus situation before schools reopen

Shafqat Mehmood says ministers to review coronavirus situation before schools reopen
WATCH: Karachi robbers escape on stolen motorbike in just 8 seconds

WATCH: Karachi robbers escape on stolen motorbike in just 8 seconds
Tangwani man kills wife on first night of marriage over suspicion of 'illicit relationship'

Tangwani man kills wife on first night of marriage over suspicion of 'illicit relationship'

Latest

view all