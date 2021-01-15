Can't connect right now! retry
Govt increases petrol price for rest of January

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Representational image. Photo: Reuters/Russell Boyce
  • Price of petrol has been increased by Rs.3.20 per litre, whereas diesel prices have been increased by Rs2.95 per litre
  • The price of kerosene oil has been hiked by Rs.3, while light diesel prices have been raised by Rs4.42
  • The new prices will be applicable from midnight (January 16)

The government on Friday announced to increase the prices of petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products for the remaining two weeks of January

The prices of petrol have been increased by Rs3.20 per litre, whereas diesel prices have been increased by Rs2.95 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has been hiked by Rs.3, while light diesel prices have been raised by Rs4.42.

The new prices will be applicable from midnight (January 16).

Read more: Petrol prices may go up by Rs11.95 across Pakistan from Jan 16, sources say

ProductPrevious PriceChange in PriceCurrent Price
PetrolRs106Rs3.20
Rs109.20
DieselRs110.24Rs2.95
Rs113.19
KeroseneRs73.65
Rs3.00
Rs76.65
Light DieselRs71.81
Rs4.42
Rs76.23

Ogra denies submitting summary recommending increase

A day earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) denied that it had sent a summary to the government proposing a hike in the price of petroleum products.

"Reports circulating on media regarding an increase in prices of petroleum products are based on speculation," said a spokesperson of the authority.

The authority was responding to reports that it has recommended increasing the price of petroleum products by Rs11.95 per litre from January 16.

Sources said that the authority has also recommended increasing the diesel price by Rs9.57 per litre.

Read more: Petrol price in Pakistan expected to rise from Jan 2021, sources say

Saeed Ghani says schools in Sindh to reopen according to NCOC decision

Coronavirus vaccine trial in Pakistan to end this week

Over 600 petrol pumps sealed across Pakistan in PM Imran Khan's fight against oil smuggling

Pakistan set to launch WhatsApp alternate: IT minister Amin ul Haq

LHC suspends sessions court order directing police to register case against Babar Azam

Bushra Bibi is 'more than a mother' to Noor Bukhari

Punjab government shifting UHS to solar power to reduce electricity cost

How soon will coronavirus vaccine be available in Pakistan?

Malaysian authorities seize PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur Airport

NAB in focus as Saleem Mandviwalla, Babar Awan take Senate floor

Schools to reopen for students of classes 9-12 from January 18: Shafqat Mehmood

Coronavirus: LHC moved against reopening of educational institutions

