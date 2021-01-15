Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 15 2021
By
Rana Javaid

Saeed Ghani says schools in Sindh to reopen according to NCOC decision

By
Rana Javaid

Friday Jan 15, 2021

An AFP file image shows school students following coronavirus SOPs. 

  • Sindh to follow NCOC's decisions and reopen schools from Jan 18 in phases
  • Classes for students in 9-12 will start from Jan 18
  • The rests of the educational institutions will reopen from Feb 1

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday said that the schools in the province will reopen in accordance with the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) decision.

Ghani's comments came after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, following a high-level meeting at the NCOC, announced the reopening of educational institutions.

"One thing is clear: all those associated with education in politics or the government realise that learning levels of children [have] been severely affected because of the closure of schools," Mehmood said while addressing a press conference

Meanwhile, the education minister, speaking to the media, said that the classes for students in grades 9-12 would start from January 18, while the rest of the educational institutions will reopen from February 1.

Ghani said that after NCOC's meeting this morning, it was decided that in the first phase, classes 9-12 will resume studies on January 18, while primary to eighth-grade classes and universities would resume studies from February 1.

Ghani noted that the ministers would review the COVID-19 situation and the final decision — before the complete reopening of educational institutions — would be made on Feb 1.

Meanwhile, according to a notification issued by Sindh's College Education Department, SSC/HSSC exams would be held in May and June.

Here's what the notification mentioned: 

  • Intermediate — 11 and 12 — classes of both public and private sector institutions shall resume W.E.F January 18, 2021;
  • The degree classes in colleges shall resume W.E.F February 1, 2021;
  • Board examination of SSC/HSSC shall be held in May/June 2021
  • The teaching/non-teaching staff shall continue to attend their respective institutions for the preparation of the start of classes and discharging their duties of online teaching; and
  • The concerned administration will ensure strict compliance with SOP’s to ensure the safe-reopening of colleges and safe resumption of teaching-learning activities.

