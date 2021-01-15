Saeed Ghani says schools in Sindh to reopen according to NCOC decision

An AFP file image shows school students following coronavirus SOPs.

Sindh to follow NCOC's decisions and reopen schools from Jan 18 in phases

Classes for students in 9-12 will start from Jan 18

The rests of the educational institutions will reopen from Feb 1

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday said that the schools in the province will reopen in accordance with the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) decision.



Ghani's comments came after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, following a high-level meeting at the NCOC, announced the reopening of educational institutions.



"One thing is clear: all those associated with education in politics or the government realise that learning levels of children [have] been severely affected because of the closure of schools," Mehmood said while addressing a press conference.

Meanwhile, the education minister, speaking to the media, said that the classes for students in grades 9-12 would start from January 18, while the rest of the educational institutions will reopen from February 1.

Ghani said that after NCOC's meeting this morning, it was decided that in the first phase, classes 9-12 will resume studies on January 18, while primary to eighth-grade classes and universities would resume studies from February 1.

Ghani noted that the ministers would review the COVID-19 situation and the final decision — before the complete reopening of educational institutions — would be made on Feb 1.

Meanwhile, according to a notification issued by Sindh's College Education Department, SSC/HSSC exams would be held in May and June.

Here's what the notification mentioned: