Friday Jan 15 2021
MGK film featuring Chase Hudson releases

Friday Jan 15, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday announced that his musical film "Downfalls High" will release on Friday.

According to a report, the "first of its kind musical experience" is soundtracked by Kelly's highly-acclaimed 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall and will be narrated by MGK and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

After dropping the trailer on YouTube, the Cleveland rapper took to Instagram to share a poster on his stories.

The musician also tagged some cast members on the video and photo sharing app.

The film featuring Maggie Lindemann, Trippie Redd, Blackbear, Iann Dior, Chase Hudson, and Sydney Sweeney is directed by MGK and Mod Sun.

