Prince William and Kate Middleton to get vaccinated on camera: report

'The Guardian' reported NHS England is looking for famous personalities to get vaccinated on camera

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be getting the vaccine against coronavirus on television, according to the British media.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be getting vaccinated on camera, in order to encourage the rest of the UK to follow suit.

Royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, while speaking on ABC podcast the Heirpod, revealed, "It will be really interesting to see, as this sort of trickles down to other groups, will we hear from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall when they have their vaccination?" Scobie said.

"We could possibly have the cameras with the Cambridges much later in the year when younger people have access to the vaccine," he continued. "It will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Last month, an insider told the Guardian how National Health Service in England is looking for famous personalities to get vaccinated on camera.

"NHS England are looking for famous faces, people who are known and loved. It could be celebrities who are very sensible and have done sensible stuff during the pandemic," the source revealed.