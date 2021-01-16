13-year-old murdered by person he befriended on PUBG in Lahore

The logo of PUBG.

LAHORE: A 13-yeard-old was found murdered after being abducted by a friend he had made while playing the online game PUBG, reported The News.

The publication reported that the police recovered the body of the child from the Raiwind area of Lahore.

The victim, who was identified as Hassan Abbas, was kidnapped along with two other kids by the suspect who he had met while playing PUBG.

The News reported that the Hassan was kidnapped by the suspect from the Raiwind to Sheikhupura road. The case against the suspect was registered on the complaint of Hassan's uncle Ghulam Hussain.