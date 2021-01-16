Can't connect right now! retry
13-year-old murdered by person he befriended on PUBG in Lahore

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

  • The 13-year-old had befriended the suspect on PUBG
  • Teenager was first abducted and then murdered
  • The complain was registered on complaint of victim's uncle 

LAHORE: A 13-yeard-old was found murdered after being abducted by a friend he had made while playing the online game PUBG, reported The News.

The publication reported that the police recovered the body of the child from the Raiwind area of Lahore.

The victim, who was identified as Hassan Abbas, was kidnapped along with two other kids by the suspect who he had met while playing PUBG.

Read more: Boy in Faisalabad reportedly dies after losing a PUBG game online

The News reported that the Hassan was kidnapped by the suspect from the Raiwind to Sheikhupura road. The case against the suspect was registered on the complaint of Hassan's uncle Ghulam Hussain.

