Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Dec 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Boy in Faisalabad reportedly dies after losing a PUBG game online

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 21, 2020

PUBG Pakistan, a popular online game officially known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, was previously banned in Pakistan on a temporary basis. Photo: Geo.tv/File
  • A young boy hailing from Jaranwala, Faisalabad, was shifted to a  hospital yesterday in an unconscious state.
  • The family said that the young man had been playing the online game for the last six months.
  • The online game, officially known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, is very popular among the youth of Pakistan.

JARANWALA: A young man in Faisalabad lost his life on Monday after he reportedly "failed to win" a game of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) online, family sources said. 

According to hospital staff, the young man, who hailed from Jaranwala, was shifted to the hospital yesterday in an unconscious state.

The family said that the young man had been playing the online game for the last six months. Losing the last stage of the game last night had a profound effect on the young man's mind, they added. The exact cause of death, however, was not explained.

Read more: PUBG temporarily banned in Pakistan

PUBG Pakistan, a popular online game officially known as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, was previously banned in Pakistan on a temporary basis after reports emerged that it had negative effects on the minds of the youth.

Earlier in July, a 22-year-old man in Quetta had committed suicide after missing a task in PUBG. The young boy was already depressed because of a love affair, and missing a task in the online game made things worse for him, police said.

In the past, two more youngsters reportedly took their lives after losing the game.

More From Pakistan:

Petroleum Division unhappy with inquiry commission probing Pakistan’s petrol crisis

Petroleum Division unhappy with inquiry commission probing Pakistan’s petrol crisis
Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended

Coronavirus: PIA flights to Saudi Arabia suspended
PM Imran Khan’s aide says misuse of blasphemy laws stopped in Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s aide says misuse of blasphemy laws stopped in Pakistan
Daily report on December 21: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 5.15%

Daily report on December 21: Pakistan's positivity rate falls to 5.15%
PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised

PM Imran Khan paid Rs1.206m fine to get his Bani Gala home regularised
Senator Kulsoom Perveen passes away due to coronavirus

Senator Kulsoom Perveen passes away due to coronavirus
Islamabad Zoo to have an electric train in upcoming safari park

Islamabad Zoo to have an electric train in upcoming safari park
Pakistan gas crisis to worsen in January 2021: report

Pakistan gas crisis to worsen in January 2021: report
Soldier martyred fighting off terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran district

Soldier martyred fighting off terrorists near Balochistan's Awaran district
PM Imran Khan's rare photo with parents, sisters when he was three years old

PM Imran Khan's rare photo with parents, sisters when he was three years old
PMC extends deadline for applications to public, private colleges due to delayed A-Level results

PMC extends deadline for applications to public, private colleges due to delayed A-Level results
MDCAT 2020: Protests flare up across Pakistan as Shafqat Mahmood leaves students in limbo

MDCAT 2020: Protests flare up across Pakistan as Shafqat Mahmood leaves students in limbo

Latest

view all