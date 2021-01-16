Katrina Kaif is less popular than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are the three top Bollywood actors who have dated Ranbir Kapoor.

After his breaks ups with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, the son of late Rishi Kapoor started dating Alia.

The love-birds are expected to tied the knot this year. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the three divas as far as their work in concerned.

In terms of social media popularity, Deepika Padukone has the highest number of followers on Instagram. She is followed by more than 52 million people on the Facebook-owned app.

Alia Bhatt trails behind Deepika with more than 50 million followers. Katrina Kaif is less popular than both of her competitors in terms of social media following as she lags behind Deepika and Alia with 46 million followers on Instagram.



