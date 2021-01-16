Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif is less popular than Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 16, 2021

Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are the three top Bollywood actors who have dated Ranbir Kapoor.

After his breaks ups with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, the son of late Rishi Kapoor started dating Alia.

The love-birds are expected to tied the knot this year.  Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the three divas as far as their work in concerned.

In terms of social media popularity, Deepika Padukone has the highest number of followers on Instagram. She is followed by  more than 52 million people on the Facebook-owned app.

Alia Bhatt trails behind Deepika with more than 50 million followers.  Katrina Kaif is less popular than both of her competitors in terms of social media following as she lags behind Deepika and Alia with 46 million followers on Instagram.


More From Bollywood:

Salman Khan tries his hand at cooking, video goes viral

Salman Khan tries his hand at cooking, video goes viral
Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s wedding date disclosed

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal’s wedding date disclosed
Kareena Kapoor stuns in yellow outfit as she steps out in Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor stuns in yellow outfit as she steps out in Mumbai
Rajkummar Rao praises Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He’s the reason I’m here’

Rajkummar Rao praises Shah Rukh Khan: ‘He’s the reason I’m here’
Katrina Kaif’s dance video breaks the internet

Katrina Kaif’s dance video breaks the internet
Kajol admits she was lucky to have grown up in a family that values gender equality

Kajol admits she was lucky to have grown up in a family that values gender equality

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with PDA-filled throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor takes a trip down memory lane with PDA-filled throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan puts natural beauty on display, wins fans' hearts

Sara Ali Khan puts natural beauty on display, wins fans' hearts
Anushka Sharma beefs up security for baby girl with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma beefs up security for baby girl with Virat Kohli
Sushant Singh Rajput’s thought-provoking handwritten note goes viral

Sushant Singh Rajput’s thought-provoking handwritten note goes viral

Tiger Shroff drops his second single 'Casanova'

Tiger Shroff drops his second single 'Casanova'
Nora Fatehi reveals she learnt dancing skills by practicing on her own

Nora Fatehi reveals she learnt dancing skills by practicing on her own

Latest

view all