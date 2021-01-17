Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Jan 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan spills details about her bond with mother Amrita Singh

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 17, 2021

Sara Ali Khan credits her mother Amrita Singh for her success

B-Town sensation Sara Ali khan has become one of the top artists in the industry within a very short period of time.

And the 25-year-old diva credits her mother Amrita Singh for her success as she spilled details about their strong bond during a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

“Everything I do comes from my mother, whether it’s styling or films. I bounce everything to her, but the irony of that statement is she has told me ‘listen as your mother, I can tell you what I think, but ultimately the only thing you have to rely on is conviction. If you don’t feel it, don’t do it,” she said.

She went on to compare her life before the stardom to what it looks like now, saying: "It’s a tricky question to ask, because everything changes when you are an outsider versus when you are inside.”

“You can’t compare. The one thing I will tell you is I am very lucky and privileged to be in this industry. I have even forgotten what it is like to not be a part of it, I don’t remember how I thought it used to be. I am privileged to be given this opportunity that’s all I know,” she added.

