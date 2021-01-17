Danish Taimoor shares a heartfelt birthday note for wife Ayeza Khan

Pakistani star Danish Taimoor extended love and sweet birthday to his wife Ayeza Khan on her 30th birthday with a heartfelt note.



Sharing a PDA-filled photo with wifey from her birthday bash, the Mehar Posh actor wrote, “I cannot imagine a single second of my life without this woman, and the beautiful family she has provided me with.”

“I can’t thank you enough for the amount of peace and love you have brought to my world,” he said and added “I hope we continue to grow like this and be with each other til the very last breathe of our lives.”



Earlier, Ayeza turned to photo-video sharing platform and thanked all her fans and friends for sweet wishes.

She wrote, “You guys brought me so much joy on my special day. The amount of love I received last night is inexpressible for me.”