 
Geo News

Nimra Khan jumps on AI bandwagon, shares video with Shakira, Lily Collins, others

Actress shares glimpses of her imaginary selfies with Hollywood celebrities

By
Web Desk
|

December 26, 2025

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan (left) with Hollywood actress Lily Collins in this AI-generated photo. — Instagram/@nimrakhan_official
Pakistani actress Nimra Khan (left) with Hollywood actress Lily Collins in this AI-generated photo. — Instagram/@nimrakhan_official

Artificial intelligence (AI) has taken the digital space by storm, and Pakistani actor Nimra Khan is making sure she joins in on the fun with the emerging technology.

The Khoob Seerat actress has become the latest to jump on the AI bandwagon, sharing glimpses of AI-generated selfies featuring her alongside Hollywood celebrities.

In an AI-generated video shared on Instagram, the Umme Ayesha actress was seen on her "Western" adventure.

In the video, the actress was spotted with Shakira, Lily Collins, Sofia Carson, Anne Hathaway, and Ana de Armas.

The reel begins with Nimra and Shakira taking a selfie together. She then moves toward Collins, who is standing in front of Paris's Eiffel Tower.

Subsequent moments show the Pakistani actor sharing wholesome moments with other Hollywood stars.

The social media trend uses AI to curate moments with some of the world's most renowned celebrities. Social media is flooded with such videos as fans share videos with their favourite celebrities.

Earlier this year, a similar trend swept through the Pakistani showbiz industry, with actors trying their hand at Google's Gemini Nano Banana challenge.

Many stars also shared AI-generated images on social media, particularly joining the popular "hug my younger self" trend.

Mawra Hocane and Usman Mukhtar had shared pictures hugging their kid selves, while Sajal Aly shared a sweet picture hugging her late mother.

More From Showbiz

Farhan Saeed celebrates love with new song on 9th anniversary with Urwa Hocane video
Farhan Saeed celebrates love with new song on 9th anniversary with Urwa Hocane
Case closed! Merub Ali celebrates law graduation in cute backyard party
Case closed! Merub Ali celebrates law graduation in cute backyard party
British-Pakistani influencer and online trader Zaraq Nazir hopes for justice in gambling apps inquiry
British-Pakistani influencer and online trader Zaraq Nazir hopes for justice in gambling apps inquiry
Sharjeel Memon slams 'Dhurandhar' over 'negative portrayal' of Lyari
Sharjeel Memon slams 'Dhurandhar' over 'negative portrayal' of Lyari
YouTube takes down Urdu reality show 'Lazawal Ishq' in Pakistan
YouTube takes down Urdu reality show 'Lazawal Ishq' in Pakistan
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa, Yumna Zaidi, Samar Jafri shine at Lux Style Awards 2025
Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa, Yumna Zaidi, Samar Jafri shine at Lux Style Awards 2025