Katrina Kaif sends love, sweet wishes to Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif extended love and sweet birthday wishes to filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar as he turned a year older today.



Taking to Instagram, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan star shared throwback snaps with Ali Abbas Zafar and wrote, “Happy happy Happiest birthday @aliabbaszafar.”

“May u have all your hearts desires this year (you already well on your way),” Katrina Kaif said while referring to Ali Abbas Zafar’s wedding recently.

She further said, “all the happiness in the world to the person who knows when Something is troubling me even from far way , without me telling him.” “Here’s to friends forever,” the actress further said.



The filmmaker is celebrating his first birthday with wifey Alicia after their intimate wedding on January 3, 2021.