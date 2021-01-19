Can't connect right now! retry
1.2 million people watch Eminem's new video in two hours

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

More than 1.2 million people watched Eminem's video clip on Instagram when he announced that his new album CD is available in stores now.

The Detroit native took to the video and photo sharing app to share the video with a caption that read, "Shovel at my side, blood on my mic. Now wake up to Music To Be Murdered By like....” #SIDEB on CD available in stores now."

He released the new album last month which also included a diss track "Zeus" targeting Machine Gun Kelly and Snoop Dogg.

