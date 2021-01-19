Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Steve Martin’s good news after getting COVID vaccine: ‘I have no fide resects’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Steve Martin’s good news after getting COVID vaccine: ‘I have no fide resects’ 

Hollywood star Steve Martin revealed on Sunday that he has now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Detailing his experience of getting the jab, the Cheaper by the Dozen actor, 75, revealed that the entire process was as “smooth as silk.”

“Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” he wrote on Twitter.

“The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science,” he went on to say.

“I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center,” he said.

“Right now, I’m having no fide resects,” he quipped. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry is no longer homesick: ‘He is loving the Californian lifestyle’

Prince Harry is no longer homesick: ‘He is loving the Californian lifestyle’

Why Harry Styles will keep relationship with Olivia Wilde strictly private

Why Harry Styles will keep relationship with Olivia Wilde strictly private
Angelina Jolie’s shopping trips with kids bring about ‘normalcy’ in their lives

Angelina Jolie’s shopping trips with kids bring about ‘normalcy’ in their lives
Meghan Markle potentially days away from winning privacy case against tabloid

Meghan Markle potentially days away from winning privacy case against tabloid
Gigi Hadid details the day she found out she was pregnant: ‘I was so nauseous’

Gigi Hadid details the day she found out she was pregnant: ‘I was so nauseous’

Why Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas decided to part ways

Why Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas decided to part ways
Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas shows off her new look amid split rumours

Ben Affleck's ex Ana de Armas shows off her new look amid split rumours
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West quit marriage counselling

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West quit marriage counselling
Lady Gaga slams racism in award speech

Lady Gaga slams racism in award speech
Justin Bieber's sweetheart Hailey Bieber ready to become mom?

Justin Bieber's sweetheart Hailey Bieber ready to become mom?
Anwar Hadid knocks at Dua Lipa's heart with his cooking skills

Anwar Hadid knocks at Dua Lipa's heart with his cooking skills
1.2 million people watch Eminem's new video in two hours

1.2 million people watch Eminem's new video in two hours

Latest

view all