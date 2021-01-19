Steve Martin’s good news after getting COVID vaccine: ‘I have no fide resects’

Hollywood star Steve Martin revealed on Sunday that he has now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Detailing his experience of getting the jab, the Cheaper by the Dozen actor, 75, revealed that the entire process was as “smooth as silk.”

“Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” he wrote on Twitter.

“The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science,” he went on to say.

“I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center,” he said.

“Right now, I’m having no fide resects,” he quipped.



