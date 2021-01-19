Security heightens around ECP ahead of PDM protest

Security personnel deployed outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad.

PDM leaders to gather at Kashmir chowk at 1pm from where they will march to the ECP

Sheikh Rasheed warns Opposition from taking the law into their hands

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto will not participate in the protest

ISLAMABAD: The security around the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been tightened to avoid any untoward incident amid the planned protest by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against the delay in the decision of PTI's foreign funding case.

According to Geo News, the federal government has deployed two platoons of the Punjab Rangers along with police personnel around the election commission and sealed the main entrance with barbed wire.

Walkthrough gates have also been installed in the Red Zone area for pedestrians.

PDM leaders will gather at the Kashmir Chowk at around 1pm from where they will go to the ECP aboard a container.

‘Foreign funding case biggest scandal’

The PDM leadership met in Islamabad at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to review the protest strategy.

Addressing the media after the meeting alongside PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz, the JUI-F chief said the PTI foreign case cannot be delayed any further and urged the commission to announce a verdict soon.

“Decisions against elected prime ministers are given in a few months’ time but verdict against a selected premier has been pending for over six years,” he said.

“Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in Pakistan. Imran Khan has amassed millions in the name of party funds. He took the mother of all NROs to create political instability in the country."

The JUI-F chief claimed PM Imran Khan used charity funds for personal business and to spread chaos. He said that the alliance discussed Tuesday's scheduled protest outside the ECP office.

Bilawal to skip protest

The protest will not be attended by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is currently in Sukkur and plans to celebrate PPP's win in the Umerkot by-polls.

‘Red Zone on high alert’

On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed warned the Opposition parties to not take the law into their hands during the protest else they will be responsible for the consequences.

The minister said he had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the measures being taken regarding the PDM’s protest during which he directed him to ensure that no seminary student was brought to the protest.

No free hand had ever been given to anyone to hold protest in the Red Zone where all the important offices such as the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Prime Minister Secretariat and Parliament House were situated, he added.

The minister cautioned that Rawalpindi and Islamabad had been on high alert since December 15 and seven threat alerts were issued in the due course of time.

“I do not want to scare anyone but the threat risk prevails in the twin cities.”