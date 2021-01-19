Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 19 2021
Playing down PDM's ECP protest, Sheikh Rasheed invites their long march

Tuesday Jan 19, 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on January 19, 2021. — YouTube 

  • Despite allowing PDM to hold a rally in the "Red Zone", it could "only gather 3,000 people", says interior minister
  • "This was a gathering of people who are hungry for power," says Sheikh Rasheed
  • Broadsheet scandal will turn out be "Panama (part) two", he warns Maryam Nawaz

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday welcomed Pakistan Democratic Movement's long march to Islamabad as he played down their protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's office.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said that despite allowing the Opposition to hold a rally in the capital's "Red Zone", it could only gather a "mere 3,000 people".

"I was about to declare that there were 2,000 people, but after consultations with everyone, it was decided that the attendees were 3,000," he said.

Read more: In ECP protest, Maryam alleges PM Imran Khan received funding from Israel, India

Taking a jibe at PDM, he invited them to hold the long march starting today and urged them to not wait further. "During your rally, even the metro bus was running," he said, in further ridicule of the Opposition's protest.

"This was a gathering of people who are hungry for power," Rasheed said.

'Panama (part) two'

Meanwhile, taking a shot at PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rasheed said that the Opposition parties had "betrayed" the JUI-F's head once again.

Read more: Shibli Faraz says Opposition must provide funding details to ECP instead of 'hiding behind rallies'

Talking about PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, he warned her that the Broadsheet scandal was "Panama (part) two", adding that she shouldn't have given her opinion on the matter without reading the report.

Moreover, he said: "My friend (PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto) is celebrating in Umerkot [...] He went to Umerkot instead of coming to Islamabad."


