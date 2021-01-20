Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West ‘talking to divorce lawyers this week’ amid Kim Kardashian split

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce appears to be getting finalized as the two have reportedly stopped seeking marriage counselling.

As per the latest intel on the former couple, the rapper is all set to talk to his lawyers this week, as reported by People.

A source told the outlet and Kim and Kanye have “stopped” going for marital therapy and the 43-year-old Grammy winner is “talking to divorce lawyers this week.”

Earlier it was reported by Entertainment Tonight that despite seeking therapy, the couple was not making much “headway” as the relationship had run its course.

“The couple has tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven’t lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children’s happiness at the forefront,” said the source. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth’s reign dubbed ‘historic’ as she enters 70th year on the throne

Queen Elizabeth’s reign dubbed ‘historic’ as she enters 70th year on the throne
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wins hearts of Pakistani fans yet again

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan wins hearts of Pakistani fans yet again
How Taylor Swift helped Gigi Hadid during her pregnancy

How Taylor Swift helped Gigi Hadid during her pregnancy

Warner Bros. eyeing Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet for ‘Willy Wonka’ prequel

Warner Bros. eyeing Tom Holland, Timothée Chalamet for ‘Willy Wonka’ prequel

Netflix considers share buybacks after topping 200mn subscribers

Netflix considers share buybacks after topping 200mn subscribers
Vogue scraps original Kamala Harris cover for a new one after outrage

Vogue scraps original Kamala Harris cover for a new one after outrage
Dua Lipa reacts to rumours about her pregnancy

Dua Lipa reacts to rumours about her pregnancy

A look back at Ariana Grande’s relationship with the late Mac Miller

A look back at Ariana Grande’s relationship with the late Mac Miller

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up over family planning conflicts

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up over family planning conflicts
Prince Harry's wife seeks court ruling in her privacy case

Prince Harry's wife seeks court ruling in her privacy case
Jennifer Lopez uneasy about her upcoming performance in Washington DC

Jennifer Lopez uneasy about her upcoming performance in Washington DC
Lady Gaga hopes for peace ahead of her performance on Biden‘s Inauguration Day

Lady Gaga hopes for peace ahead of her performance on Biden‘s Inauguration Day

Latest

view all