BBC's 'Lord of the Flies' adaptation divides fans

Jack Thorne’s series is adapted from William Golding's 1954 novel

February 10, 2026

The BBC’s new adaptation of Lord of the Flies has sparked a wave of strong reactions with many fans hailing it as “a masterpiece” while others criticizing its bold cinematography choices.

Adapted by Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne, the four-part series reimagines William Golding’s 1954 novel about schoolboys stranded on an island after a plane crash.

Daily Mail reported that viewers flooded social media with praise for the performances, calling the acting “absolutely impeccable” and “exceptional.”

One fan wrote, “Haunted me when we read it at school in the 70s, this series is stunning, beautifully shot and absolutely impeccable acting…”

Another added, “…this is what the BBC does brilliantly.”

Many admitted they watched all four episodes in one sitting, describing the adaptation as “the best drama they have seen on the BBC for years.”

The series’ pacing and emotional depth were highlighted as standout qualities.

Not all feedback was glowing.

Some viewers complained about the use of a fisheye lens, which created distorted, surreal visuals.

Critics on X (formerly Twitter) called the filmmaking style “horrific” and “unwatchable,” with one remarking, “Look at me screams the cinematographer—takes you out of the film.”

Others felt the vivid color grading and lens choices distracted from the story.

Despite the backlash, the adaptation has clearly struck a chord with audiences, reigniting the haunting themes of Golding’s novel for a new generation.

For many, the BBC’s bold approach has produced a series that is both unsettling and unforgettable.

