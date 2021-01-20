Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has left his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck after he shared sneak peek into his preparations for his latest song Casanova.

Sharing behind-the-scenes from the sets of Casanova, the War actor wrote, “Heres a little sneak into some of the prep I did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello.”

“Thank you mam for having patience with a beginner like me. Full video of our prep will be out on my channel soon.”



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

It also caught the attention of Disha. The Malang actress commented ‘wowww’ followed by several fire emoticons.

Tiger Shroff was so ‘excited’ to drop his second single Casanova after making his singing debut with Unbelievable in 2020.

Tiger turned to Instagram and announced the release of the Casanova recently.



He said, “So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it.”