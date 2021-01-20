Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

Tiger Shroff leaves girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck with BTS video of his song ‘Casanova’

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has left his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani awestruck after he shared sneak peek into his preparations for his latest song Casanova.

Sharing behind-the-scenes from the sets of Casanova, the War actor wrote, “Heres a little sneak into some of the prep I did for #casanova with my amazingly talented singing teacher @suzanne_dmello.”

“Thank you mam for having patience with a beginner like me. Full video of our prep will be out on my channel soon.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

It also caught the attention of Disha. The Malang actress commented ‘wowww’ followed by several fire emoticons.

Tiger Shroff was so ‘excited’ to drop his second single Casanova after making his singing debut with Unbelievable in 2020.

Tiger turned to Instagram and announced the release of the Casanova recently.

He said, “So excited to present our next single to you all! Hope you guys like it.”

More From Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone confirms her next film with Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone confirms her next film with Shah Rukh Khan
Alia Bhatt returns to sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' a day after she was hospitalized in Mumbai

Alia Bhatt returns to sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' a day after she was hospitalized in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone stuns in recent photoshoot

Deepika Padukone stuns in recent photoshoot
Taapsee Pannu is keeping marriage off the cards with Mathias Boe for now

Taapsee Pannu is keeping marriage off the cards with Mathias Boe for now
Saif Ali Khan over the moon about becoming a father again

Saif Ali Khan over the moon about becoming a father again
Ananya Panday wants to be like Kendall Jenner?

Ananya Panday wants to be like Kendall Jenner?
Sara Ali Khan's electrifying photoshoot drops jaws

Sara Ali Khan's electrifying photoshoot drops jaws
Salman Khan pays tribute to Big Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad

Salman Khan pays tribute to Big Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad
Nora Fatehi leaves fans floored with enviable style

Nora Fatehi leaves fans floored with enviable style
Taapsee Pannu's enviable figure is because of her love for laddoos

Taapsee Pannu's enviable figure is because of her love for laddoos
Katrina Kaif sends love, sweet wishes to Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love, sweet wishes to Ali Abbas Zafar on his birthday
Sara Ali Khan spills details about her bond with mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan spills details about her bond with mother Amrita Singh

Latest

view all