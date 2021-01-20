Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi domestic worker accused of murdering employer escapes prison transport van

Wednesday Jan 20, 2021

  • Domestic worker flees during transfer to jail after being remanded to police custody
  • FIR registered against Shamim Rani
  • Gizri police had arrested three women for drugging and killing employers in Karachi's Sacchal area

KARACHI: A domestic worker accused of giving pills and killing her employer in the Sacchal area jumped from a police mobile and managed to escape during her transfer to jail in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the police, three women accused of killing their employers after drugging them were presented before a Malir court where they were remanded into police custody. 

The police said the women were then being taken to Civil hospital for a coronavirus test when one of them escaped near MA Jinnah Road. She was identified as Shamim Rani.

The Gizri police had arrested the three women. 

An FIR has been registered at the Aram Bagh police station. 

Investigating officer sub-inspector Sardar Imrani, Ali Akbar and constable Maryam have also been nominated in the FIR.

In a separate incident, the police said two domestic workers stole Rs200,000 from a house in DHA's Ittehad Commercial and fled.

