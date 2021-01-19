Prime suspect in Khairpur rape and murder case caught after 10-day search

Sukkur AIG Dr Kamran Fazal, Sukkur DIG Fida Hussain and Khairpur SSP Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi announced the arrest of the prime accused in the Khairpur rape and murder case in a press conference on Monday. Photo: AFP

Primary accused in Khairpur rape, murder case arrested

A seven-year-old girl from Khairpur was abducted two weeks ago. Her body was later found and a post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after being raped

Relative's DNA matched the victim's sample, the police had said a day earlier

SUKKUR: The Khairpur police say they have arrested the prime suspect in the rape and murder case of a seven-year-old girl after a 10-day search.

The arrest was announced in a press conference by Sukkur AIG Dr Kamran Fazal, Sukkur DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi and Khairpur SSP Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi.

The accused has been identified as Abdullah Larik.

A day earlier, the DNA of the prime suspect, who is also a relative of the victim, matched the victim's sample, the police had said.

Read more: 11 rape incidents reported across Pakistan every day



The seven-year-old was strangled after being raped more than a week ago.

She was abducted last week. Her body was found two days later from a banana orchard in Hadal Shah village. The local police recovered the body and shifted it to the Pir Jo Goth Taluka headquarters (THQ) hospital, where a lady doctor confirmed that the minor had been raped before she was strangled.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the girl was strangled after being raped, the police said.

Read more: Relative's DNA matches seven-year-old victim's sample in Khairpur rape and murder case

DNA tests were conducted on more than 365 suspects and a match was found with the victim's relative.

The child worked as a domestic helper and often stayed at her employers’ house, which is why her family did not find her absence suspicious, The News reported.

The victim’s father is a rickshaw driver and has eight other children.

Prime suspect confesses

AIG Fazal said they conducted geo-fencing of tens of hundreds of cell phones apart from taking DNA samples.

The police officer said the accused has confessed to the murder and has said that he victimised the child to avenge her sister's death who was killed by the victim’s uncle Khadim Larik on karo kari.

Read more: Five arrested over charges of rape, murder of seven-year-old Khairpur girl: police

The arrested man identified and disclosed the whereabouts of the other co-accused, including Salim and Mansoor Shar, the police said.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar visits victim's family

Sindh Inspector-General of Police Mushtaq Ahmad Mahar visited the victim's family to condole with her parents. The Sukkur AIG and DIG and Khairpur SSP accompanied him.

The Sindh IG expressed his shock and anguish over the tragedy and informed them about the arrest of the prime accused and search for co-accused.

He also announced rewards for officers of the Khairpur police who arrested the culprits.