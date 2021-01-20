Protesting Peshawar University students demand online exams

Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Students at the University of Peshawar protested on Wednesday outside the varsity’s administration block against physical exams.

The students demanded that the exams be conducted online as the classes were also held online.

“Classes were taken online and now exams are being taken physically,” one of them said. They requested the government to hold online exams amid the coronavirus.

They also protested at the university’s decision to charge full fees when the classes were held online.

The university students across the country are protesting against online exams during the past few days.

Meanwhile, the government has announced to resume in-person learning at the higher education institutes from February 1 which was suspended on Nov 26.