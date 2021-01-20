Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 20 2021
All you should know about HEC's new PhD policy

The Higher Education Commission (HEC). Photo Courtesy: HEC website
  • One can now apply for a PhD after 16 years of education as now MS and MPhil are no longer required.
  • The policy has removed the requirement for doctoral students to pursue a PhD in their own discipline.
  • The new policy will be effective from January 1, 2021.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday introduced a new PhD policy across Pakistan as per which one can now apply for a PhD after 16 years of education.

Under the new policy, the requirement for an MS and MPhil for doctoral studies has been removed.

According to HEC Chairman Tariq Banuri, the new policy will be effective from January 1, 2021.

The new policy will not be fully applicable to already enrolled PhD students in universities, however, alumni may benefit from some sections of the policy.

Moreover, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, this policy has removed the requirement for doctoral students to pursue a PhD in their own discipline.

The doors of an MPhil leading to PhD for students are kept closed, however, MS/MPhil degrees can be obtained on the basis of required qualifications.

PhD students are also barred from leaving their home country for at least two years.

According to the notification, the requirement to send PhD dissertations to foreign experts for review will also be removed and pupils will now be allowed to send these for review to Pakistani academicians.


