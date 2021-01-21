Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
One killed, three injured by police officers in Faisalabad

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

  • One killed, three injured 
  • Complaint says police officers chased and stopped the car then shot the victim

A young man was killed and three others injured in Faisalabad's Dijkot area after failing to stop at a checkpoint. 

A spokesperson for the police department said the young men were instructed to stop the car at a checkpoint but they had sped off. The police officers opened fire at the vehicle which resulted in the death of one while three others got injured. 

The body and injured were shifted to a local hospital. 

Read more: Usama Satti was deliberately killed, inquiry report reveals

The incident sparked protests and riots in the area with the victim's family burning tires. Following which, four police officials were arrested and an investigation was initiated.

Police said an incident report has been filed against the four officers on a complaint by the victim's brother.

According to the report, the vehicle ran over ASI Shahid Rasool's toes and the victim, Waqas, sped away in fear as the police officers took out their guns. The policemen chased and stopped the car and fatally shot Waqas. 

