Gigi Hadid's adorable mirror selfie with baby daughter is stealing hearts

Gigi Hadid shared a mirror selfie with daughter to commemorate the heartwarming moment

Gigi Hadid could not help but obsess over her and Zayn Malik's daughter as she turned four months old in a heartwarming photo.



The supermodel showered her daughter with an abundance of love and kisses, calling her 'the best kid.'

Taking to Instagram, Gigi shared a mirror selfie to commemorate the heartwarming instance.

In the photo, the new mom can be seen cradling her baby in front of the mirror, while giving her a small peck on the cheek.

Gigi cropped the baby's face out of the frame while sharing the picture. "my girls, 4 months & THE BEST KID," she wrote adding a halo emoji in the caption.

Gigi welcomed her first daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik last September.

The couple is yet to debut the little one to the world and reveal her name.