K-Electric denies load-shedding as over 20 Karachi neighbourhoods face 6-hour power cuts

KARACHI: The metropolis' sole power supplying company, K-Electric, on Thursday denied load-shedding occurring anywhere despite close to a dozen neighbourhoods facing power outages for more than six hours.

"There is no unannounced or unannounced load shedding in Karachi," a spokesperson for the K-Electric said in a statement.

"Electricity is only turned off for maintenance work, the spokesperson added, noting that "text messages were sent to registered users before the repairs."

Load-shedding reports from Karachi indicated that there was no electricity for more than seven hours in various areas, including Malir, Gharibabad, Moinabad, Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society, Mehran Goth, Kathore, and Liaquat Market.

Moreover, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Liaquatabad, F.C. Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Banaras Town, Keamari, Gadap, Saeedabad, Manzoor Colony, and Old City Area had no power for three to six hours.



As Karachi's infamous load-shedding continues, sources at the K-Electric mentioned that while the demand for electricity was 1,700 megawatts (MW), Pakistan's financial capital was obtaining 800MW and 400MW power from the national grid and all other sources, respectively.

The shortfall of 500MW was being met by load-shedding, the K-Electric sources added.