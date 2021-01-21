Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

K-Electric denies load-shedding as over 20 Karachi neighbourhoods face 6-hour power cuts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

A general view of a residential area seen during a power breakdown in Karachi, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/Files

  • "No unannounced or unannounced load shedding in Karachi," a K-Electric spokesperson says
  • Over seven hours of load-shedding reported in more than six areas of Karachi; over three hours in 13 other neighbourhoods
  • Sources at the K-Electric say shortfall of 500MW against Karachi's power demand of 1,700MW being met by load-shedding

KARACHI: The metropolis' sole power supplying company, K-Electric, on Thursday denied load-shedding occurring anywhere despite close to a dozen neighbourhoods facing power outages for more than six hours.

"There is no unannounced or unannounced load shedding in Karachi," a spokesperson for the K-Electric said in a statement.

Read more: Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

"Electricity is only turned off for maintenance work, the spokesperson added, noting that "text messages were sent to registered users before the repairs."

Load-shedding reports from Karachi indicated that there was no electricity for more than seven hours in various areas, including Malir, Gharibabad, Moinabad, Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society, Mehran Goth, Kathore, and Liaquat Market.

Read more: Energy Minister Omar Ayub orders K-Electric to restore power in Karachi

Moreover, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Liaquatabad, F.C. Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Banaras Town, Keamari, Gadap, Saeedabad, Manzoor Colony, and Old City Area had no power for three to six hours.

As Karachi's infamous load-shedding continues, sources at the K-Electric mentioned that while the demand for electricity was 1,700 megawatts (MW), Pakistan's financial capital was obtaining 800MW and 400MW power from the national grid and all other sources, respectively.

Related: Karachi load-shedding goes beyond 12 hours as K-Electric, SSGC spar over gas supply

The shortfall of 500MW was being met by load-shedding, the K-Electric sources added.

