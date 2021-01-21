Several areas of Karachi report power outages for up to 7 hours

A general view of a residential area seen during a power breakdown in Karachi, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

Power outages reported a day earlier in several areas

"No unannounced or unannounced load shedding in Karachi," a K-Electric spokesperson says

KARACHI: Power outages were reported in several areas of Karachi on Wednesday.



According to Geo News, close to a dozen neighbourhoods faced power outages for up to seven hours.



Read more: Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

The areas most impacted included Malir, Gharibabad, Moinabad, Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society, Mehran Goth, Kathore, and Liaquat Market, where residents complained of loadshedding for seven-and-a-half hours.



Read more: Energy Minister Omar Ayub orders K-Electric to restore power in Karachi

Moreover, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Liaquatabad, F.C. Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Banaras Town, Keamari, Gadap, Saeedabad, Manzoor Colony, and Old City Area had no power for three to six hours.



Sources at K-Electric said that while the demand for electricity in Karachi is 1,700 megawatts (MW), the city receives 800MW and 400MW power from the national grid and all other sources, respectively.

Related: Karachi load-shedding goes beyond 12 hours as K-Electric, SSGC spar over gas supply



This leaves a shortfall of 500MW of electricity.



'No unannounced load shedding'

"There is no unannounced or announced load shedding in Karachi," a spokesperson for the K-Electric said.

"When there is a power outage, it is because maintenance work is being carried out," said the spokesperson, adding: "For any repair work we do, we send a text message to the area residents in advance."