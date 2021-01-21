Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Several areas of Karachi report power outages for up to 7 hours

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

A general view of a residential area seen during a power breakdown in Karachi, Pakistan, January 10, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/Files

  • Power outages reported a day earlier in several areas
  • "No unannounced or unannounced load shedding in Karachi," a K-Electric spokesperson says

KARACHI: Power outages were reported in several areas of Karachi on Wednesday.

According to Geo News, close to a dozen neighbourhoods faced power outages for up to seven hours.

Read more: Massive power outage in Pakistan as several cities plunge into darkness

The areas most impacted included Malir, Gharibabad, Moinabad, Jaffar-e-Tayyar Society, Mehran Goth, Kathore, and Liaquat Market, where residents complained of loadshedding for seven-and-a-half hours.

Read more: Energy Minister Omar Ayub orders K-Electric to restore power in Karachi

Moreover, Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Liaquatabad, F.C. Area, Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Banaras Town, Keamari, Gadap, Saeedabad, Manzoor Colony, and Old City Area had no power for three to six hours.

Sources at K-Electric said that while the demand for electricity in Karachi is 1,700 megawatts (MW), the city receives 800MW and 400MW power from the national grid and all other sources, respectively.

Related: Karachi load-shedding goes beyond 12 hours as K-Electric, SSGC spar over gas supply

This leaves a shortfall of 500MW of electricity.

'No unannounced load shedding'

"There is no unannounced or announced load shedding in Karachi," a spokesperson for the K-Electric said.

"When there is a power outage, it is because maintenance work is being carried out," said the spokesperson, adding: "For any repair work we do, we send a text message to the area residents in advance."

More From Pakistan:

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

COAS Gen Bajwa lauds ISI's tireless efforts for national security

#BoycottCannoli: Islamabad restaurant owners say they are 'appalled' at reaction over video

#BoycottCannoli: Islamabad restaurant owners say they are 'appalled' at reaction over video
Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police

Man kills wife, four kids over 'honour' in Gujranwala, say police
Pakistan's criminal justice system needs to be reworked, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's criminal justice system needs to be reworked, says PM Imran Khan
Govt to increase electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit

Govt to increase electricity prices by Rs1.95 per unit
Foreign funding case: ECP says public hearing cannot be held

Foreign funding case: ECP says public hearing cannot be held
Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi

Traffic plan issued for anti-Israel rally, Pakistan cricket team practice in Karachi
KP bill proposes releasing audio recordings of sexual offender being put to death

KP bill proposes releasing audio recordings of sexual offender being put to death
Karachi ranks seventh among most polluted cities of the world today

Karachi ranks seventh among most polluted cities of the world today
Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day

Public holiday on Feb 5 on account of Kashmir Day
#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English

#BoycottCannoli trends on Twitter as Islamabad cafe owners slammed for mocking staffer's English

Latest

view all