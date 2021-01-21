Can't connect right now! retry
Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari's unofficial wedding date revealed by PPP leaders

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her fiancé, Mahmood Choudhary, pose for a photo against a backdrop of greenery and picture of her late mother and former Pakistani prime minister, Benazir Bhutto, in Karachi, Pakistan, November 27, 2020. Twitter/Bakhtawar B-Zardari/via Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The unofficial wedding date of former Pakistani prime minister Benazir Bhutto's daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari with her fiancé, Mahmood Choudhary has been revealed by PPP leaders.

The wedding festivities of Bakhtawar Bhutto — the sister of party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and daughter of former president Asif Zardari — will commence on January 27, 2021, PPP leaders disclosed on Thursday.

However, no official announcement has been issued from the Bilawal House.

The PPP leaders familiar with the matter informed Geo Urdu that the nikkah ceremony of Bakhtawar and Mahmood Choudhary will take place on January 29, whereas the valima — reception — is scheduled a day later on January 30.

Family feud continues

Unfortunately, however, the Bhutto family's political differences have not been resolved even at the joyous occasion of Bakhtawar's marriage. This means that neither Ghinwa Bhutto — the daughter-in-law of the bride's grandfather and PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto — nor her family have received an invitation to the wedding.

With regard to preparations for the upcoming wedding, Bakhtawar Bhutto's fiancé Choudhary arrived in Karachi from Dubai last night via Emirates flight EK600.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhary on November 27, 2020, in an intimate ceremony held at the Bilawal House Karachi. A limited number of people — including the city's bigwigs, business magnates, politicians, and lawyers — were invited to the event.

Her brother, Bilawal, was unable to physically participate due to being quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was present through video call and later successfully recovered from COVID-19.

Who's Mahmood Choudhary?

According to the PPP's media cell, Dubai-based Choudhary is the son of Mohammad Younas Choudhary and Begum Suriya Choudhary and manages a diversified business. The family hails "from the old town of Lahore, Pakistan."

"Mr Younas migrated to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 1973, where he established businesses in the construction and transport industry," a statement issued by the PPP earlier read.

“Mahmood, the last born of five siblings, was born on July 28, 1988, in the city of Abu Dhabi," it added.

