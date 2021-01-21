The 'Big Bang Theory’ Mayim Bialik reveals how ‘annoying’ she was to Jim Parsons

The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik recently opened up about her annoying nature in front of Jim Parsons.

The real-life neuroscientist admitted she got surprised Jim Parsons wanted to work with her on a comedy series, Call Me Kat, again since she was so ‘annoying’ on the show.

She told the Watch With Us podcast, “I was like, ‘That sounds great. I totally think that’s a great idea!’ He was like, ‘No, Mayim. I’m telling you about this because I want you to play her’. I was totally shocked that Jim Parsons wanted to still work with me. I think I’m very annoying, but he apparently thinks I’m not as annoying as I think I am, because he wanted to work with me!"

She added, "I love the opportunity to not be told, like, ‘Can you lose 20 pounds and just be like a better, skinnier version of yourself?’ I like just being myself.”

"I don’t wear Spanx. I’ve never had plastic surgery. I don’t dye my greys, like, this is a show about a woman who I hope other women and men will look at this and say like, ‘Oh, there’s women like that, and they can be funny, can be quirky’.”