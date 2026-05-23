Niall Horan lights up Times Square with massive ‘Dinner Party’ countdown

Niall Horan is getting his fans all ready for the upcoming album Dinner Party release with a special countdown.

The former One Direction star began a massive countdown over a building in Times Square as the new album release nears.

Taking to his official Instagram on Friday, May 22, the Slow Hands hitmaker shared an image featuring the time accompanied with a grateful message.

“less than 2 weeks until the new album is yours [red heart emoji],” he wrote, adding, “thanks to everyone who’s pre-saved on @spotify.”

In the snapshot the time is captured as 13 days, 23 hours, 15 minutes and seven seconds.

For the unversed, Dinner Party is the X Factor alum’s fourth solo studio album since One Direction officially went on an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, following their final televised performance in December 2015.

The latest album is slated to release on June 5, via Capitol Records.

The 12-track, entirely solo record is a cinematic, coming-of-age project inspired by meeting his girlfriend at a friend's dinner party.

Three songs have been released as pre-release singles ahead of the full album:

Dinner Party (Title Track) — Released as the lead single on March 20

Little More Time — Released as the second single on April 23, and,

End of an Era — Released as the third single on May 22.