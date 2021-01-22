Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Deepika Padukone leaves fans floored with monumental career move

Bollywood mega star Deepika Padukone has recently been signed on to one of Hollywood’s biggest talent agencies.

A report regarding the move has been brought forward by Deadline and according to its report, the actress is moving into the international sphere under ICM’s umbrella.

ICM Partners is one of Hollywood’s most coveted companies and manages major A-listers like Fast & Furious 9 actor John Cena, Vampire Diaries’s actor Ian Somerhalder and Lana Condor from To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

For those unversed, Deepika’s most recent English debut came via her role on XXX: The Return of Xander Cage and grossed over $346M worldwide.


