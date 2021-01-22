Aiman, Minal Khan remember late father in tear-jerking post

Pakistani actors and twin sisters Minal and Aiman Khan continue to remember their late father in the most heartfelt way.

Taking to Instagram, Aiman shared a candid photo of her and her sister looking at the dimly lit sky.

The caption explained the purpose of them looking upwards, symbolising the heavens where their later father is watching them.

"Watching you watching us," she captioned the post.

Fans were deeply touched by the post as many showered their love and prayers on the duo.

Take a look:







