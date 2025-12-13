Sharjeel Memon slams 'Dhurandhar' over 'negative portrayal' of Lyari

Lyari Gang war leader Rehman Dakait (Askshay Khanna) receives a warm welcome from companions in clip of an Indian movie, Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025. — Instagram/@Ranveersingh

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has criticised the Indian film Dhurandhar, calling it another example of what he described as negative propaganda by India’s film industry against Pakistan, particularly targeting Karachi’s Lyari.

In a post on X, Memon said Lyari should not be associated with violence, stressing that the area represents culture, peace, talent and resilience.

He added that an upcoming Pakistani production, Mera Layari, set to be released next month, would portray the locality’s "true face", one of peace, prosperity and pride.

The Indian movie, released on December 5, has sparked intense debate among Pakistanis on social media, with viewers either mocking the film or labelling it a propaganda-driven narrative.

The storyline revolves around Karachi’s Lyari gang war and features an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, as the central character.

The film also depicts the late gang leader Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna. Rehman was killed in a 2009 police encounter led by then Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Chaudhry Aslam, whose character is played by Sanjay Dutt in the movie.